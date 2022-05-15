St Andrew chef charged for assault during dispute

Thirty-nine-year-old chef and construction worker Nigel Naughty has been charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, assault at common law and discharging a firearm within 40 yards of a public thoroughfare.

The police report that two women and his girlfriend had a dispute.

His girlfriend then left the scene.

Shortly after, Naughty, armed with a handgun, reportedly came to the location and fired several gunshots before escaping in the area, according to the police.

Naughty, who is from Colbourne Gardens in St Andrew, later went to the Hunts Bay Police Station and was accosted and placed into custody at the Duhaney Park Police Station.

He was subsequently charged following a question and answer interview.

His court date is being finalised.

