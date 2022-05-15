St Ann's Bay businessman murdered
The St Ann police are currently at a location on Top Road in St Ann's Bay where the body of businessman Patrick Lawrence was discovered this morning.
Lawrence, otherwise called Larry, operated a guest house on Top Road, where he also resided.
The police, in confirming the incident, said it appears to be a case of murder as Lawrence's head was bashed in and blood was seen in an area about 20 feet from where the body was found.
A drag mark was also seen, suggesting that the body was pulled to the location where it was found.
The police are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.
- Carl Gilchrist
