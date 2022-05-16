Attorney General Dr Derrick McKoy called to the Inner Bar

Attorney General Dr Derrick McKoy was today elevated to the rank of Queen's Counsel (QC).

McKoy was called to the Inner Bar at a ceremony at the Supreme Court in Kingston.

The ceremony is a time-honoured tradition for members of the legal fraternity who have distinguished themselves in the field and in service to the country.

Individuals are appointed Queen's Counsel following recommendations from the Queen's Counsel Committee and at the Governor General's assent.

McKoy replaced Marlene Malahoo Forte, who was the Attorney General since 2016, in January.

McKoy, who has significant knowledge and experience in law, is a former Contractor General of Jamaica and a former Dean of the Faculty of Law at the University of the West Indies, Mona Campus.

He holds a doctorate in law from the University of Leicester, a doctorate in Business Administration from Nova Southeastern University, the LLM in International and Comparative Law from University College London, the MBA from Barry University, and the LLB from the University of the West Indies.

In 2016, McKoy was awarded the Order of Distinction, in the rank of Command (CD), for Outstanding Contribution to the Legal Profession and for Public Service in Jamaica.

