Family of former Haitian senator to be deported

The wife and sons of former Haitian senator, Joseph Joel John, an alleged accomplice in the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, are to be deported.

The removal order was issued today by the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.

However, before issuing the order, the foreigners, Edume, 38, and her sons — Schopenhauer, 17, and a nine-year-old boy — were admonished and discharged on illegal entry charges by Senior Parish Judge Lori-Ann Cole-Montaque.

The Haitians were arrested in January and charged after they were found in St Elizabeth.

However, while they were in custody the ex-senator consented to a US extradition request which was effected this month.

The remaining family members, through their lawyer Donahue Martin, had applied for refugee status but it was denied.

However, Martin, on the last court appearance in April, had informed the court that he was going to appeal the refusal.

But today, he essentially told the court that he was abandoning the appeal as the matter would not have been heard before this court date.

He, however, asked the court to admonish and discharge the charge against his clients especially since they would have spent four months in custody.

The judge complied.

The 59-year-old alleged murder accomplice is listed among five fugitives who were wanted in connection with the president's assassination.

He is accused of renting four vehicles that were used by the Colombian assassins on the night of the deadly attack.

Moïse was killed at his private residence overlooking the capital on July 7, 2021.

