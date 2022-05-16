Massive roadblock in Westmoreland as residents demand better roads

Upset residents from several communities along the Caledonia to Darliston roadway in Westmoreland have mounted a massive roadblock to press the authorities to address poor road conditions.

The blockade stretches for miles and has displaced scores of commuters.

The protest action has cut off access to communities such as Caledonia, Frame, Cairn Curran, Darliston, Highgate, Kippin, and Gratto.

The protesters have downed trees and used large stones, old cars and other debris to block the roadway.

More to come.

- Hopeton Bucknor

