Not following protocols is disrespect to the country

WESTERN BUREAU

The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development says Jamaicans are embarrassing their country, the institution of government and their guests when they fail to observe state protocols in relation to the use of the National Anthem and its symbols.

“Failure to observe the state protocol does not only exhibit disrespect for the pride of our beloved country, but one’s self and the institution of government, and often leading to embarrassment for the heads of entities, guests and country,” said Marsha Henry Martin, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development.

RESPECT STATE PROTOCOLS

Her statement was communicated in a letter to all municipal corporations and the Portmore municipality, and which was highlighted at the latest meeting of the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation, held on May 13. Almost three months away from Jamaica’s 60th Independence anniversary on August 6, this is a reminder to event planners in the execution of their functions in respect of state protocols.

Henry Martin stated that there have been far too many breaches of the state protocols, and in an attempt to stem the practice, keen monitoring will be done to help guide the observance of these protocols.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Therefore, going forward, she noted that “it is highly recommended that the planning and implementation of functions be guided by the state protocols in observance of the events and national symbols” by contacting the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, the protocol division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, and the chancery and protocol division in the Office of the Prime Minister.

PROTOCOL OMITTED

“It has been observed on a number of occasions where national events are being held, the protocols observing these functions are omitted or are performed in contravention of the state protocol of the Government of Jamaica,” she said.

“A most glaring occurrence of these contraventions observed is that of the treatment accorded the use of the National Anthem,’ she noted.

According to Henry Martin, the protocol governing the use of the National Anthem must be observed and respected at all times.

“If the National Anthem is being sung by an attendee or group, both stanzas are to be sung. If the National Anthem is played instrumentally, only one stanza is to be played. Additionally, when the National Anthem is being played or sung, everyone is expected to stand at attention,” she explained.

There was a flag foul-up saga when the colour green was left out of what was intended to be a replica of the Jamaican flag mounted as part of backdrop for the swearing-in of the 17 elected councillors of the then St. James Parish Council on March 29, 2012.

The backdrop at that event only consisted of a large black cloth with a gold diagonal cross.

The failed attempt to design a replica of the Jamaican flag was met with mounted criticisms from the then opposition Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) councillors and members of the general public, who had argued that the People’s National Party was being politically tribal in causing the omission of the colour green in the Jamaican flag, especially as green is the JLP’s main party colour.

albert.ferguson@gleanerjm.com