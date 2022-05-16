PNP stages march to finance ministry over fuel tax

President of the People's National Party (PNP) Mark Golding today delivered a drafted Ministerial Order to the Ministry of Finance calling for a cap on the ad valorem special consumption tax (SCT) on fuel.

Golding wants the limit to be placed at US$67.50 per barrel.

The document was received by Finance Secretary at the finance ministry Darlene Morrison.

Golding was supported by other party officials and party supporters.

Golding argued that the PNP has been calling for the Government to put measures in place to arrest the runaway fuel cost in Jamaica.

In his budget presentation earlier in March, Golding outlined an approach that would see a cut in the gas tax and an easing of the burden on motorists.

He said he is concerned that the Government has not moved to implement this measure while gas prices rise on a weekly basis.

That's why he has drafted the ministerial order under the Provisional Collection of Tax Act calling for the cap to be imposed.

- Andre Williams

