Soldier accused of failing to hand over firearm granted $300,000 bail

Jamaica Defence Force Sergeant Theophilus Tracey, who allegedly failed to hand over his firearm in a murder investigation, was today granted bail.

He was offered bail in the sum of $300,000 with sureties for failing to hand over his gun.

The bail application was made by Queen's Counsel Peter Champagnie and Tracey is to return to the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on July 28.

Tracey, 43, is also facing a murder charge in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman in February and is to return to court on Thursday in relation to that charge

He was taken into custody on February 26 shortly after a woman was found dead in Tracey's motor car on Caledonia Avenue in St Andrew.

The body was later identified as Osheen Lawrence.

Tracey had allegedly told investigators that he could not hand over his firearm for ballistic testing because it was stolen.

A bail application will be made in the murder case on Thursday.

- Barbara Gayle

