Taxi operators protest bad roads in St Mary

Irate taxi operators and residents of Hamilton Mountain in St Mary have blocked the Eden Park Bridge to protest over deplorable road conditions.

The roadblock was mounted from as early as 4:00 a.m.

The protesters used old cars and other debris to block the bridge.

They are demanding improved road conditions.

Superintendent of Police for the St Mary Police Division, Bobette Morgan, has confirmed the protest action but did not provide any further information as it relates to the status of the roadblock.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The Gleaner was also reliable informed by a police source that scores of teachers have returned homes as they are unable to cross the blockade to get to work.

Vehicular access has also been restricted due to the blockade.

- Gareth Davis Snr.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.