Two killed in Angels, St Catherine crash
Published:Monday | May 16, 2022 | 10:17 AM
Two people were killed in a crash along the Dam Head main road in Angels, St Catherine this morning.
The incident happened about 6:40.
It is reported that a motorcyclist and a pillion were travelling along the roadway when it crashed into a Toyota Hiace, which was travelling in the opposite direction.
The impact caused the pillion to be flung from the bike, who landed in the windscreen of a car.
The motorcyclist and the pillion died from their injuries.
The police were called to the scene.
- Rasbert Turner
