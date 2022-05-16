Two killed in Angels, St Catherine crash

Two people were killed in a crash along the Dam Head main road in Angels, St Catherine this morning.

The incident happened about 6:40.

It is reported that a motorcyclist and a pillion were travelling along the roadway when it crashed into a Toyota Hiace, which was travelling in the opposite direction.

The impact caused the pillion to be flung from the bike, who landed in the windscreen of a car.

The motorcyclist and the pillion died from their injuries.

The police were called to the scene.

- Rasbert Turner

