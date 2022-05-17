Full enforcement of animal tagging requirements to start September - Agriculture Minister

Full enforcement of regulations requiring all cattle to be identified with ear tags and corresponding passports will start in September, the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries says.

The requirements, which underpin the National Animal Identifications and Traceability System, are under the Animals (Diseases and Importation) (Marking of Bovine Animals) Regulations, 2015.

Agriculture and Fisheries Minister Pearnel Charles Jr gave the update today in the House of Representatives.

“We therefore urge all cattle farmers to have their cattle tagged,” the minister warned during his presentation to the Sectoral Debate.

He said all stakeholders, including the Praedial Larceny Prevention Unit of the Jamaican Constabulary Force, Ministry of Health's public health inspectors and operators of slaughter facilities, will be re-engaged and made fully aware of the ministry's thrust to ensure the law is fully enforced.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Charles said his ministry has already procured the genetic analyser needed to conduct the relevant tests.

The National Animal Identifications and Traceability System allows the authorities to be able to enhance animal disease surveillance, trace animals and products of animal origin.

Additionally, it allows for the safeguarding of animal health and addresses food safety issues.

To date, 57,196 heads of cattle of an estimated 75,000 heads have been tagged.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.