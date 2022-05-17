Jamaica's murder tally now 534

The latest crime statistics published by the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) indicate that murders are up four percent year on year.

Up to May 14, the data show that since the start of the year, 21 more people have been killed when compared to the corresponding period in 2021.

Murders now stand at 534.

The St Mary police division has the largest percentage increase with 18 murders being recorded over the period, up from three last year.

This represents an increase of 500 per cent.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The St James police division has seen the most killings across the 19 police divisions with 92 for the period under review, whereas Portland has recorded the least with four homicides.

Shootings, injured persons, rape and robberies reports have declined.

Break-ins, however, are up 6.8 per cent.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.