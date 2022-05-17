Kingston man killed in suspected reprisal for schoolboy's murder

Forty-year-old Marlon 'Barney' Wisdom was shot dead by unknown assailants in the vicinity of Luke Lane and North Street in downtown Kingston this afternoon.

Investigators from the Kingston Central Police Division suspect the shooting was a direct reprisal for the recent killing of 18-year-old schoolboy footballer, Omar Laing.

Wisdom, who was from a Luke Lane address, was reportedly shot at least 10 times.

The police believe the killings are linked to an ongoing feud involving gangsters from Hannah Town and Middle and Upper Luke lanes over the illegal usage of a car park across from the Kingston Public Hospital.

Several roadways in the vicinity of the shooting have been cordoned off and traffic is being diverted.

Laing, who was a student at the St Andrew Technical High School, was shot and killed on his birthday last month.

- Roxroy McLean

