Man shot and injured on Nelson Road, St Andrew

A man was shot and injured on Nelson Road near the intersection of Waltham Park Road in St Andrew this evening.

The police are on the scene.

The unidentified man was reportedly sitting on a wall when he was approached by two men who shot him.

The Nelson Road area has been the scene of a spate of shootings and at least one murder in recent weeks.

The roadway is now cordoned as detectives carry out their investigations.

