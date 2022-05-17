Man shot dead on Hagley Park Road

A man was shot dead as he drove out of a business establishment on Hagley Park Road in St Andrew this afternoon.

The man, who is yet to be identified, reportedly received multiple gunshot wounds.

It's reported that around 1:33 p.m., as the man was leaving the business place on his motorcycle, he was pounced upon by two men on foot who brandished guns and opened fire on him.

The alleged gunmen escaped.

- Rasbert Turner

