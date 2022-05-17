One killed in Manchester three-vehicle crash - Police

A man was killed in a three-vehicle collision on the Content Main Road in Manchester this evening, the police have confirmed.

Several persons were reportedly injured and have been transported to hospital.

A police spokesperson at the Kendal Police Station said some persons were pinned down in the affected vehicles.

The deceased man was not identified.

Pictures show members of the Jamaica Fire Brigade on the scene.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The incident resulted in a pile-up of traffic in the Williamsfield area.

More to come.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.