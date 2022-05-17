Police capture two men wanted in US on lottery scamming and drugs allegations

The police this morning arrested two men who were wanted for extradition to the United States on drugs and lottery scamming allegations in St James.

Forty-one-year-old Damion Clarke and Damone Oakley, 40, were nabbed in separate operations by members of the Jamaica Fugitive Apprehension Team, Lottery Scam Task Force and the Area One Operational Support Team.

The police say about 3 a.m., the cops carried out an operation in Mount Salem, where a premises was searched and Clarke was held.

He is wanted in the US for firearm and drug related charges.

Meanwhile, Oakley was apprehended around 8 a.m., during an operation in Spring Mount also in St James.

Both men have been taken into custody pending extradition hearings.

