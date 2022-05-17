Police find gun, phones with identity info under a tree in St Elizabeth

The St Elizabeth police seized a gun during an operation this afternoon that also uncovered identity information for persons living overseas.

No one was taken arrested.

The 9mm Browning pistol was recovered with a magazine containing nine 9mm rounds of ammunition.

It follows an operation in Burnt Ground, Santa Cruz in the parish around noon.

The police say a team of officers was conducting operations in the area when a premises was searched and the handgun found under a tree along with several rounds of ammunition.

Further checks revealed, three cellular phones with identity information for persons living overseas, which were also seized.

