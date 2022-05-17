Two cabinet ministers test positive for COVID-19

Deputy Prime Minister Dr Horace Chang and Labour and Social Security Minister Karl Samuda have tested positive for COVID-19.

However, Minister with responsibility for Information, Robert Morgan, said the cabinet ministers are "fine".

He says they are asymptomatic.

Chang, who is also minister of national security, and Samuda are fully vaccinated, Morgan said.

They received their positive results over the weekend.

Morgan said the remaining cabinet ministers have tested negative for the disease.

The news comes amid an uptick in COVID cases on the island.

The Health Ministry reported today that 194 cases were confirmed yesterday with a positivity rate of 33.8 per cent, one of the highest in weeks.

Seventy-seven persons were hospitalised.

The Medical Association of Jamaica has urged the imposition of tighter restrictions, noting that Jamaica is currently experiencing a fifth wave of the virus.

