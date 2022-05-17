UPDATE | Second person dies in Meadowrest shooting

A second person has died following this afternoon's shooting of a funeral party at the Meadowrest Memorial Gardens in St Catherine.

A man has succumbed to injuries, the police say.

Earlier, investigators confirmed that Shanice 'Peach' Dean, 27, was killed in the incident that happened about 1 p.m.

Shanice was the sister of Ananda Dean, whose murder in 2008 shocked the nation, and after whom 'Ananda Alert', a missing persons progamme for children has been named.

The funeral attendees was reportedly trailed from Kingston, and attacked while leaving the burial ground.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Eyewitnesses say multiple rounds were discharged by the gunmen in the direction of the attendees.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com