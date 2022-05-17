Woman killed as gunmen attack mourners at Meadowrest

A woman was killed and at least three other persons injured this afternoon after gunmen attacked a group of funeral attendees at the Meadowrest Memorial Gardens in St Catherine.

The funeral party was reportedly trailed from Kingston, and attacked while at the burial.

The incident happened at about 1 p.m.

Eyewitnesses say multiple rounds were discharged by the gunmen in the direction of the attendees.

The police say the woman was pronounced dead at hospital.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The condition of the injured persons is not immediately known.

More details to come.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.