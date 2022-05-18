Charlemont High in mourning as senior VP passes away

Students and staff at Charlemont High School in Ewarton, St Catherine are now in mourning following the passing of senior vice principal Jennifer Gidden.

Gidden, 62, died this morning after a protracted illness.

She started at the school in September 1988 and was appointed to the post of vice principal in September 2006.

She was described by her colleagues as a great person who brought out the best in those she came in contact with.

Vice principal Mark Weir, who worked with Gidden for 20 years, told The Gleaner that she has impacted the lives of students and staff, noting that the school had a special place in her heart.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

- Ruddy Mathison

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.