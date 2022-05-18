Fifth wave of COVID-19 now in Jamaica

Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton this morning reported that Jamaica is now experiencing a fifth wave of COVID-19.

Tufton said the wave is likely due to the highly transmissable Omicron sub-variant BA. 2, which is present in the population.

There has been a rise in cases and the positivity rate.

Tufton called for persons not to panic and encouraged Jamaicans to protect themselves against the virus.

