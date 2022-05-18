Get COVID booster shots, Tufton urges

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton is urging vaccinated Jamaicans to get a booster shot.

Tufton says this is important in light of the rise in infections and hospitalisation.

He made the call at a press conference this morning as he confirmed that Jamaica is now experiencing a fifth wave of the virus.

The health minister noted that the wave is likely due to the highly transmissable Omicron sub-variant BA. 2.

He encouraged vaccinated persons to take a booster shot as their inoculation may have waned over time.

“If you haven't taken your third shot, then it's a good time to take it because this will add to your resistance or your response to dealing with the virus,” he said.

Up to 8:00 am today, the tally for vaccination stood at 1,429,614 doses being administered.

Of this number, 696,700 were first doses, 593,866 second doses, 100,100 single doses and 34,881 booster shots.

