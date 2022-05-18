KLAS to get boost from overseas investor

The Omega Church International Ministries based in Florida is set to make an investment in KLAS ESPN Sports FM 89.

The ministry was founded by Jamaican Johnathan Wayne Manning in 2004.

Manning also operates The Omega Church Broadcasting Network and founded Radios WOIB FLL 2015 and other global stations.

KLAS chairman Alston Stewart told The Gleaner that the partnership is in the completion phase.

He declined to state the value of the investment.

KLAS provides sports coverage in Jamaica, the Caribbean region and on the international scene, through free to air transmission and via the Internet.

Stewart said there will be no immediate change to the name of the radio station or its programme offerings.

He said the sports format will remain and new content will be added as time progresses.

