Manchester crash victim identified

The man who succumbed to his injuries following yesterday's three-vehicle crash along the Content main road in Manchester has been identified.

He is Carlton Simpson, 49, who was of a Porus address in the parish.

It is reported that some time after 6 pm on Tuesday, Simpson was travelling in a Honda Civic towards Williamsfield when he collided with a garbage truck and a Honda Stepwagon travelling in the opposite direction.

Firefighters were subsequently called to the scene to remove him from the mangled vehicle.

Simpson along with the driver of the Honda were taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

- Tamara Bailey

