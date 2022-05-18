Mechanic killed in MoBay crash

A mechanic died from injuries he sustained after his car ran under a parked flatbed trailer on Queen's Drive in Montego Bay, St James, this evening.

The man has been identified as Ricky, of a Flanker address in the parish.

Eyewitnesses say the trailer had no reflectors or cones to warn motorists.

Taxi operators on the scene called for the authorities to install street lights in the area that they say has become a 'death trap' for motorists.

More details to come.

