Oral Heaven elected new MoBay chamber president

WESTERN BUREAU:

Financial advisor Oral Heaven has been elected the new president of the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

He takes over from communications professional Janet Silvera.

Heaven, who works at Sagicor Life in Montego Bay, St James, and had served as Silvera's first vice-president, was elected unopposed during this evening's annual general meeting, held at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in Rose Hall in the parish.

Joy Clarke will serve as first vice-president; Damia Dawes-Monthrope the second vice president and Karlene Maye as third vice-president.

Heaven has previously served as president of the St Ann Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

In his inaugural address, Heaven outlined a number of ongoing projects that his administration will work on, to include continued advocacy for the restoration of the Cornwall Regional Hospital, and installation of cameras for the JamaicaEye security system.

"There is really a lot of work to be done, but a template is here and I am familiar with the template. There is no need to reinvent the wheel, so we will continue to work, to build on what needs to be built on, and to modify what needs to be modified," said Heaven.

Meanwhile, in her farewell speech, Silvera thanked the members of chamber for supporting the organisation and the city of Montego Bay, during her tenure.

Silvera also urged the members to use their companies to ensure the sustenance of the chamber, as well as to ensure their regular attendance at meetings and payment of dues.

- Christopher Thomas

