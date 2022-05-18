Police want motor vehicle scam victims to come forward

The police are appealing to persons who were scammed by motor vehicle fraudsters to come forward.

The police say the scam operated in the vicinity of the Tinson Pen Aerodrome and Kingston Wharf on Marcus Garvey Drive.

They say potential car buyers who were promised 'good deals' on motor vehicles by the imposters.

It is alleged that men falsely purported to be “Mr Dary Vaz”, “Mr Kenneth 'Trainer' Black” or “Mr Jeffery Hall” indicated that they could provide motor vehicles that were up for auction.

As fraud investigations continue, the police are urging persons who may have fallen victim or may know possible victims to come forward.

How to contact the police

Fraud Squad at 876-922-2374 or email fraudsquad@jcf.gov.jm

