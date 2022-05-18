PPV operators in Spanish Town protest over vehicle seizures

Upset taxi operators today mounted a protest along St John's Road in Spanish Town, St Catherine over the seizure of vehicles by the authorities.

The demonstration caused traffic delays.

The Gleaner was informed that operators of public passenger vehicles have had their cars seized for operating contrary to their road licences.

According to the protesting cabbies, at least 20 vehicles have been seized.

“We need for the Transport Authority to give us a meeting on how best to solve the problem," said Brenton Major.

The agency regulates the public passenger sector.

"Whenever your vehicle is seized it costs between $25,000 to $30,000 to get back the vehicle, which is licensed at $16,000 annually," Major noted.

A police team has since been deployed to the scene to clear the protest and regulate traffic.

- Rasbert Turner

