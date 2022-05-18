Seven Jamaicans on latest UK deportation flight - lobby group

A special charter flight carrying a group of Jamaican deportees left the United Kingdom (UK) shortly after midnight today, two British lobby groups have revealed.

Seven Jamaicans are on the flight, according Detention Action and Movement For Justice (MFJ).

There has been no public comment from the Jamaican Government about this latest deportation.

One of the persons believed to be on the flight is a man who opened a restaurant in Birmingham after his release from prison five years ago.

National organiser at MFJ, Karen Doyle, said the Jamaican was a beloved figure in the community because he provided employment and supported various groups, including the police.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

"It's devastating," Doyle told The Gleaner a short time ago.

More details to come.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.