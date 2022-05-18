Soldier injured in checkpoint incident in Denham Town ZOSO - JDF

The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) is reporting that a servicemember was injured by a resident in the Denham Town Zone of Special Operations (ZOSO) in Kingston on Monday.

According to the army, the soldier was attempting to conduct a search of the resident at a checkpoint and was attacked with a sharp object.

It says residents became hostile towards servicemembers while they were attempting to detain the individual.

The situation was eventually brought under control.

The army is appealing to anyone with information relating to this or any other matter of a security nature to call the JDF Tip Line at 876-837-8888.

The JDF is also appealing to residents of communities within which the security forces are required to operate to cooperate with personnel.

