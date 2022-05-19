Alleged Pathways killer to know trial date on October 6

A trial date will be set on October 6 for murder accused Andre Ruddock who is charged for cutting the throat of a woman during an alleged church ritual in St James.

The accused, who appeared remotely in the Home Circuit Court this morning, had been evaluated by a forensic psychologist.

Outstanding documents such as a post-mortem report and a ballistic certificate were received in court this morning by the prosecution.

A plea and case management has been set for October 6.

Justice Vinette Graham-Allen also made an order for the indictment to be filed and disclosure should be made on July 1.

The post-mortem and ballistic certificate should also be disclosed on or before July 1.

Ruddock reportedly confessed to the murder of 39-year-old Tanika Gardner during the October 17, 2021, alleged sacrificial ritual at the Pathways International Kingdom Restoration Ministries in St James.

Ruddock is represented by attorneys Anthony Williams and Venice Brown.

