Committee members clash during review of teaching council bill

Kimone Francis/Senior Staff Reporter

There were testy exchanges during this afternoon's meeting of the Joint Select Committee reviewing the Jamaica Teaching Council Bill, after Senator Lambert Brown accused committee chair Fayval Williams of attempting to censor Jamaica Teachers' Association President, Winston Smith.

Smith, who is a part of the team which presented stakeholders' positions on the Bill, raised concerns that if passed in its current state, it would “wipe out” a significant portion of the teaching profession, given the definition of a teacher and the requirements for qualifications.

The Bill defines a teacher as a person, who, having been admitted to an educational teaching programme duly recognised in the country in which the person is qualified, has successfully completed a Bachelor's degree in education or its equivalent or alternatively, a first degree with a post-graduate diploma in education and thereby satisfies the qualifications to be registered as a teacher under this Act.

“If we now put this Bill into law today, it would, in effect, wipe out all the teachers we currently have with a diploma. It will wipe out all the specialist one [and] specialist two teachers,” Smith said before being interrupted by Williams, who is also the minister of education.

Williams said Smith was sending a “very wrong signal” to the country with his statement, despite knowing that was not the intent of the Bill.

“When you telegraph that to Jamaicans and to other teachers I have to wonder what is the underlying message that you want teachers to get?” Williams questioned.

But Brown, on a point of order, interjected, insisting that associations that go before the committee must be given the freedom to speak uncoached, as ultimately, it is the committee that determines what goes into the Bill.

“If they have strong views let it be reported here and we take it into consideration,” Brown challenged.

However, Williams cut him short, doubling down that presenters are allowed to speak but must be corrected if statements are misleading or untrue.

The meeting shortly after erupted when Brown said it was offensive of Williams and other committee members to direct presenters with regards to what should be said.

“I'm not going to bow to the tyranny of the majority!” Brown shouted during the loud and combative cross-talking.

Senator Natalie Rodriguez Campbell then interjected, cautioning Brown about his utterances.

But in response, Brown insisted that he would not be silenced and in the same breath declared the committee member a “neophyte”.

The exchanges continued, ceasing only when Williams regained control and pressed him to state his point of order.

“The point of order is that we must resist the temptation of interfering and telling our guests what to say,” he said.

Williams conceded, allowing the meeting to continue.

kimone.francis@gleanerjm.com

