Corporal Rohan James re-elected as chairman of police federation

Corporal Rohan James has been returned as chairman of the central executive committee of the Jamaica Police Federation.

James on Wednesday received the nod to lead the representational body for rank and file members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force at the end of an election exercise that was the culmination of the two-day joint central conferences of the federation at the Ocean Spring Hotel in Falmouth, Trelawny.

“I am humbled by the fact that my peers have seen it fit to vest confidence and trust in my capabilities to carry out and conduct their business,” he said.

James said his immediate plans include the finalisation of the issues surrounding the proposed public sector compensation review.

He also said that he intends to complete several projects throughout the year such as the completion of a digital-based system to accept, track and manage welfare applications by members of the constabulary.

Also elected to serve on the executive were Corporal Arleen McBean, who is set to act as general secretary, Detective Woman Sergeant Tameca Thomas, Sergeant Lloyd Duncan and Constables Koy Marriott and Nigel Murphy.

Woman inspectors Blanche Codner and Jacqueline Brown complete the eight-member board.

