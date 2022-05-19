ICWI lauds teachers

Samantha Samuda, ICWI’s vice-president of marketing, distribution and human resources; Valerie Reynolds, chairperson of the ICWI Group Foundation; and Paul Lalor, president of the ICWI Group, are engaged by 11-year-old student Dacia Lobban of Ocho Rios Primary School in St Ann following the ICWI Teachers Change the World Awards Ceremony on May 9 at the company’s New Kingston head offices. Dacia’s nomination of her teacher, Ann-Marie Stanford (not pictured here) resulted in a J$100,000 cash prize for her teacher and a $20,000 book voucher towards Dacia’s educational pursuits. Dacia’s mother, Denise Rose, looks on. The initiative aimed to recognise teachers who assisted students in overcoming the hurdles posed by COVID.