Kingston vendor charged for deadly dispute

Detectives assigned to the Kingston Western Division have charged a man for the murder of Kemar Gordon who was killed along Spanish Town Road, Kingston 14 earlier this month.

Sheldon Boyd, 36, otherwise called 'Juvenile', of Tivoli Gardens, Kingston 14 was charged on Wednesday following a question and answer session in the presence of his attorney.

His court date is being finalised.

The police report that about 7:15 a.m. on Sunday, May 08, both men, who are vendors, had an altercation along the roadway which became physical, during which Boyd inflicted wounds on Gordon.

He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to the injuries.

