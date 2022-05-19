Man injured in Tex Lane gun attack

A man was shot and injured on Tex Lane in Kingston this afternoon.

It is reported that heavily armed men invaded the community and opened fire.

Crime scene investigators are now in the area.

Deputy Superintendent Linval Phoenix, head of operations in the Central Kingston Police Division, is now on the ground with a police team doing a house-to-house operation.

More information to come.

