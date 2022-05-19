NCB buys braille machine for school

Maxine McKenzie, manager at NCB Constant Spring Financial Centre, shares a celebratory moment with students as she presents Sherine Gordon-Whyte and Deniese Pierre Fils, vice-principal and sponsorship director of the Salvation Army School for the Blind, with a surprise donation of J$100,000 towards the purchase of a braille machine. Currently, the sole educational institution for the visually impaired in Jamaica, the Salvation Army for the Blind is constantly in need of equipment to cater to its growing student population, and, as a result, staff and students alike were extremely appreciative of the donation. Pictured from top left are grade seven student Aleria Bent; NCB’s Constant Spring Financial Centre Manager Maxine McKenzie; Vice-Principal Sherine Gordon-Whyte; and Sponsorship Director Deniese Pierre Fils with two grade two students.