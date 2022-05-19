A Manchester father has been left disappointed in the island’s justice system after the murder charge against a man accused of killing his daughter was reduced to manslaughter.

Alton Whyte told The Gleaner that the development has not made the two years of grief at the loss of his daughter, 24-year-old Shantell Whyte, any easier to bear.

Whyte was shot and killed on December 1, 2019 at a store where she worked as an inventory clerk, allegedly by a delivery supervisor with whom she was believed to have had an intimate relationship.

On Monday, Andre Bromfield, who pleaded not guilty to one count of murder and one count of illegal possession of firearm, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter charge on the basis of provocation.

According to evidence presented, Bromfield indicated that he had acted irrationally after Shantell disrespected him after he approached her about a man kissing her on the cheek.

“I feel disappointed about it because his sentence will become lesser and him probably get some baby years (short sentence) ... . I think the justice system is unfair because you see what happened clearly and what take place now is not fair,” Whyte told The Gleaner, alluding to surveillance footage of the altercation.

The grief-stricken father said that having migrated overseas, it was his daughter who had convinced him to return to Jamaica when he fell ill and had been taking care of his affairs.

“She was the one that helped me get back on my feet so that I could be able to move around. I’m not well because I still have to get my medication on a daily basis now, but my daughter was taking care of me. Then this,” he reflected.

Two years after her death, his heart is still heavy, although he indicated that he was gradually getting to a better place.

Believing that Shantell’s death could have been prevented, Whyte said that he will be exploring further legal options against those he believes did not do enough to ensure his daughter’s safety.

The matter is expected to end on May 31, when Bromfield will hear his fate.

