Police probing suspected drowning of infant in Portmore

Published:Thursday | May 19, 2022 | 10:34 AM
The police in Portmore, St Catherine are probing the death of an infant at his home on Tuesday.

It is reported that the one-year-old was found face down in water in a bath pan by his parent around 12:50 pm at their home in Bridgeport.

The child was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

He was identified as Benton Cohall Jr.

