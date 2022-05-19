Police probing suspected drowning of infant in Portmore
Published:Thursday | May 19, 2022 | 10:34 AM
The police in Portmore, St Catherine are probing the death of an infant at his home on Tuesday.
It is reported that the one-year-old was found face down in water in a bath pan by his parent around 12:50 pm at their home in Bridgeport.
The child was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
He was identified as Benton Cohall Jr.
