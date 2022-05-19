Police probing suspected drowning of infant in Portmore

The police in Portmore, St Catherine are probing the death of an infant at his home on Tuesday.

It is reported that the one-year-old was found face down in water in a bath pan by his parent around 12:50 pm at their home in Bridgeport.

The child was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

He was identified as Benton Cohall Jr.

