Police seeking public’s help to identify body found under ackee tree in St Andrew

The Half-Way Tree Police are seeking the public's assistance to identify the body of a man that was found under an ackee tree on Haldane Avenue in St Andrew.

He has only been identified by the alias 'Mandela.'

The police say the body, which was found on Sunday, appears to be about 5 feet 8 inches long, slim build and of dark complexion with a dreadlock hairstyle.

The body was clad in a red and black sleeveless shirt, grey pants and a pair of black socks.

The police report that a team responded to explosions heard in the area.

On arrival of the lawmen, the body was seen lying on its side on a pile of leaves under an ackee tree.

The police are asking anyone with information that can assist in identifying the body to call the Half-Way Tree Police at 876-926-8184, Crime Stop at 311, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.

