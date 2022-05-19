UK endorses Johnson Smith for Commonwealth secretary general

The United Kingdom has endorsed Kamina Johnson's Smith bid to be the next Commonwealth secretary general.

"She has vast experience & support to unite our unique family of nations and seize opportunities ahead," UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, tweeted today.

It's the first major public support for the Jamaican Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade minister from one of the Commonwealth's big powers.

Australia, Canada, India, New Zealand and South Africa have not publicly indicated their intentions.

The Maldives and Singapore have already endorsed Johnson Smith, who is seeking to oust the incumbent Baroness Patricia Scotland as the top executive of the 54-member group.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Earlier this week, CARICOM signaled it had failed to get a consensus on who to support as a bloc after saying its member states will vote their choice.

By convention, it is the Caribbean's turn to hold the position and Scotland was appointed for a four-year term in 2016 on the nomination of Dominica, where she was born. A second term is usually guaranteed.

The regional grouping had initially indicated "overwhelming support" for Scotland's re-election but Jamaica has insisted that the position was never unanimous, and further that it was approached to field a candidate.

Scotland's first term, which has been extended until the next elections, has been marred by questions of her governance. She has denied allegations against her.

The UK, Australia and New Zealand had cut their funding of the organisation that is headed by Britain's Queen Elizabeth.

Tuvalu also has a candidate in the race.

The elections will take place at next month's meeting of Commonwealth leaders in Rwanda.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.