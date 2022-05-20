Body of woman found at sea in Portland

The partially nude body of a woman was found floating in the sea behind the compound of Titchfield High School in Portland today.

The discovery was made shortly after 9 o'clock this morning.

It is reported that a fisherman was on his bamboo raft fishing near the East Harbour area when he stumbled upon the body.

He raised an alarm and the police were alerted.

Police sources said the body was clad in what appeared to be a blue long-sleeved shirt and was naked from the torso down.

The remains were subsequently removed from the water and taken to a morgue.

The deceased is yet to be identified.

- Gareth Davis Snr.

