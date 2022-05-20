Cop seriously injured in Stony Hill crash

A member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is in serious condition in hospital following a collision involving a police service vehicle and a Jamaica Urban Transit Company bus on Long Lane main road in Stony Hill, St Andrew, this evening.

The police vehicle with four officers aboard reportedly collided with a number 53 bus in the vicinity of Red Gal Ring, a crash hotspot in the area.

The incident occurred at about 8:30 p.m.

All the JCF members are being treated at a hospital, The Gleaner understands.

The driver of the service vehicle is reportedly in serious condition.

No injuries have been reported from persons aboard the bus.

The police service vehicle was headed in the direction of Constant Spring when, on negotiating a corner, it collided with the JUTC bus which was headed in the opposite direction, according to reports.

Police are still on the scene.

Motorist are advised to expect delays as the traffic department investigates.

- Andre Williams

