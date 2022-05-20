Gun found under house in St James

Cops seized an Intratec nine millimetre sub-machine gun with a magazine containing seven 9mm rounds of ammunition during an operation in Amity Hall, St James on Thursday night.

The police report that about 9:30 p.m., a team was in the area when they saw a group of men.

On seeing the police, the men reportedly ran.

The police team pursued the men, however, they escaped.

A search of the area was conducted and the firearm and ammunition was found under a house.

No one was arrested in relation to the seizure.

