PM says mask mandate to return soon

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the government plans to reinstitute the mask-wearing mandate as it seeks to fight against the spread of COVID-19.

Jamaica is currently experiencing a fifth wave of the virus.

Holness noted that one of the issues affecting the spread of COVID-19 in Jamaica is the general lack of regard for personal space among the population.

"It is going to be a requirement shortly for all of our citizens to wear their masks. After two years, everyone should know how to behave in order to protect themselves from the virus," Holness said.

He did not indicate how soon the mandate will come into effect.

Holness was speaking today during the official handing over of a new house in Latium, St James, which was constructed under the government's social housing programme.

The prime minister also urged Jamaicans to get vaccinated as a means of protecting themselves against COVID-19.

Holness' declaration comes a day after the Ministry of Education mandated the wearing of masks in schools effective immediately, in response to the latest rise in the coronavirus infection rate.

At a media briefing earlier this week, Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton attributed the rise in cases to the highly transmissable Omicron sub-variant BA 2, which is present in the population.

- Christopher Thomas

