Transport Authority worker accused of collecting money from motorists charged

A June 29 court date has been set for Transport Authority employee Carlene Brown who is accused of taking money from motorists.

The 44-year-old administrative assistant, who is charged with larceny as a servant, was arrested and charged last Wednesday and released on $400,000 bail when she appeared before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.

It is alleged that Brown, who works at a transport authority facility in downtown Kingston, collected monies totalling $1.1million from motorists between March and May of this year.

Investigations are ongoing.

