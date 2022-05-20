Water disruption for sections of Clarendon

Sections of Clarendon are to be without regular water supply until next week Wednesday as a result of a damaged pumping unit at the National Water Commission's (NWC) Kemps Hill Treatment Facility.

Operations at the plant have been suspended.

The NWC is advising that due to this situation it has escalated the installation of a new pump unit and the work is estimated to be completed by Wednesday, May 25.

Customers served by the system will experience a disruption in their regular water supply.

Areas impacted are Banks, Sedge Pond, Ashley Hall H/S, Water Lane, Race Course, Kemps Hill, Longwood, Coffals, Lionel Town, Rocky Settlement, Rocky Point, Portland Cottage, Mitchell Town, Water Well Housing Scheme and Hayesfield.

In the interim, water will be trucked to the affected areas.

