393 new COVID cases

The Ministry of Health and Wellness says there were 393 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. The positivity rate is now 28.8 per cent.

The new cases have increased the overall case count in Jamaica since March 2020 to 134,297.

Ninety-four people have sought treatment in hospital, two of whom are critically ill, one person severely ill and 19 are experiencing moderate symptoms of the disease.

Seventy-five per cent of the new positive cases occurred in persons who were not vaccinated.

Seven deaths, which occurred between April and September last year, and in January and May 2022, are now confirmed to be COVID-19- related.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

There were 148 recoveries, bringing the overall recovery from the disease to 85,927.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.